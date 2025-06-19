Sitha App: Gig Economy For Her

Named after the goddess from Ramayana who stood strong through trials and turmoil, the name stands for ‘She Is The Hero Always’. “Every woman has something she can offer, and our platform helps her turn that into an income stream,” Swathi explains.

Available on iOS and Android, the Sitha app enables women to list services or products be it tuitions, handmade jewellery, baking, decoration, or dance classes and directly connect with customers. “You don’t need to be a techie or even have prior business experience. If you have a skill, that’s enough,” she adds.

What makes Sitha unique is its dual economy model: it supports both service providers and product sellers, all within a single app. “Whether you’re a journalist who also teaches classical dance, or a homemaker who bakes amazing cupcakes, Sitha gives you visibility and a marketplace,” Swathi says.

For women worried about using tech or navigating a digital platform, Sitha offers handholding too. “If someone sends a message on WhatsApp, our team will call and help them create their profile. We even upload their services for them in some cases,” she says. Importantly, there’s no charge for this.

The app is currently live in India and offers over 20 categories of services. The goal is to keep expanding, building based on real feedback from the community. “Right now, we’re focusing on infrastructure — giving women a place to start. Next, we’ll help with branding, leads, and building a customer base,” Swathi shares.

And it’s all built with heart. The journey to launching Sitha took about a year. From researching market gaps to multiple design iterations, every step has been led by one core belief ‘work should be accessible to every woman’. “Not everyone wants a 9-to-5 job. Life is unpredictable, you might lose a job, or need to take a break. Sitha is that gentle fallback that says, ‘Hey, you still have something to offer. Let’s make it work’,” the entrepreneur reminds.