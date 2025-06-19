Trio booked for intimidating retired IRS officer’s spouse

HYDERABAD: A retired IRS officer lodged a complaint against three persons for allegedly threatening him and obstructing his wife a few days ago. A case under Sections 126(2) and 351(2) of the BNS has been booked.

According to the complaint, on June 10, the officer’s wife was returning home from a relative’s place in Somajiguda when two men on a two-wheeler, allegedly in an inebriated state, deliberately rammed into their car while it was taking a U-turn near Civil Supplies Bhavan. The duo abused the driver and attempted to pull the woman out of the car.

When the driver intervened, one of them snatched the car keys and both fled on the two-wheeler. Following a distress call from his wife, the officer alerted Panjagutta police. Upon learning that CCTV footage was being examined and the Blue Colt team had been deployed, the accused returned the car keys. Later that night, one of the accused, Raju, allegedly called the officer and threatened to file a case under the SC/ST Act. “I told him to go ahead and file it against all of us. He hung up,” the officer said.