Traffic speed in Hyderabad improved by 6 kmph, says Police Commissioner CV Anand

HYDERABAD: The average traffic speed in the city has increased by 6 kmph compared to last year, thanks to Operation Rope and other initiatives by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, said Police Commissioner CV Anand. Speaking to the media at TGICCC, Banjara Hills, he noted that around 1,600 vehicles are being added to the city’s roads every day. A year ago, the average speed was 17-18 kmph, which has now risen to 24-25 kmph.
Across the three commissionerates, about 91 lakh vehicles are on the roads, with nearly 70% of them being two-wheelers. “Though vehicle numbers keep rising, a 6 kmph increase in average speed is no small achievement,” Anand said.
He said Operation Rope helped clear carriageways and improve vehicle flow. “We’re following a systematic approach to manage VIP and VVIP movements across the city,” he added.
Explaining further, Anand said police are now handling VIP movement in a more planned and efficient manner. “Earlier, we used manual mode during VIP movements. But now we’re slowly shifting to automation, using manual intervention only when necessary. Even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed us not to block traffic unnecessarily for his movement,” he said.
He added that CCTV cameras have been installed on top of 25 high-rise buildings in the city. “These provide a bird’s-eye view of traffic, helping us evaluate and manage congestion better. More cameras will be added soon.”
The traffic police are also using two drones to monitor road congestion and manage traffic. “The drones help us identify where congestion starts and builds up, so we can act on it quickly,” Anand said.
Hyderabad Traffic police have partnered with Google to study traffic patterns. “There shouldn’t be a situation where one side of a signal stops for 180 seconds while the other stops for just 30 seconds. We’re analysing vehicle density to adjust signal timings,” he said. “You’ll soon see many improvements. We’re using technology, congestion mapping - red, orange and blue zones - and scientific tools to study and educate the public.”
He said police will also use Google Maps and other tools to study congestion and signal timings. One major contributor to congestion, he said, is the presence of buses. “We’ll hold meetings with TSRTC, auto drivers and private bus owners to streamline vehicle movement.”
Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis said the police have identified several bus stops and stands causing traffic problems and have informed the RTC authorities. “In convergence meetings with GHMC and TSRTC, we’ve taken up the issue. Some stops have already been shifted, and some are in the early stages. We’ve also proposed relocating the Mehdipatnam bus stop,” he said.
GHMC announces encroachment drive on footpaths
Hyderabad: The GHMC has announced that it will conduct drives every Saturday to remove encroachments from footpaths, aiming to ease vehicular and pedestrian movement. Officials have been directed to ensure that at least one road is covered each day. Zonal commissioners will oversee the operations and ensure regular enforcement in their respective circles. Officials noted that most encroachments on footpaths are temporary but continue to obstruct traffic flow