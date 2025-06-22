Dad-daughter duo in Telangana forge EV dream after dark

KHAMMAM: The clang of welding in the workshop of Adapa Praveen Kumar, a resident of Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, now harmonises with a new, electric hum, thanks to his daughter Spurthi. What began as a child watching her father fix cars evolved into a shared dream: building an electric vehicle. Together, after the shop shut each night, this 17-year-old visionary and her supportive mechanic father turned scrap iron and `40,000 into a functioning EV.

Praveen, a four-wheeler mechanic who has been running a small workshop in Manuguru for the past 25 years, is the sole breadwinner for the family, which includes his wife, son Vishnuvardhan and daughter Spurthi. While growing up, Spurthi would watch him repair vehicles and ended up developing a keen interest in automobiles, particularly electric vehicles, her family tells TNIE.

Despite her interest in automobiles, her parents enrolled her in a BiPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) course after Class 10. But within weeks of starting college, Spurthi expressed her disinterest in the subject and informed her father that she wanted to pursue a two-year course in mechanical and electric vehicle technology at the Advanced Technology Centre established by the Tata Trusts in Manuguru. Her father, understanding her passion, supported her decision.

Since joining the course, Spurthi focused on building an electric vehicle. With her father’s help, working during the night after the workshop closed, she spent two months constructing a four-wheeler electric vehicle using scrap iron and waste materials. The vehicle, which cost about `40,000 to make, can travel 40–50 km on a single charge of four hours. She presented it during her college workshop as part of her project submission.

Speaking to TNIE, Praveen says, “She grew up watching me repair vehicles. She learned to drive both bikes and cars at a young age. When I saw her interest in electric vehicles, I supported her completely.”

An enthusiastic Spurthi shares, “The design and plan were mine. My father helped me with the welding. It took two months to complete. My dream is to set up an electric car factory one day.”

She appealed to the government and philanthropists to support her financially so she can work on more innovations that contribute to a pollution-free society. Spurthi’s project has earned praise from locals and officials alike, who see in her a symbol of determination, innovation and the promise of a cleaner future.