Brushstrokes of hope and heart

Curating an event of this scale comes with its challenges. “We began planning in May; it took time and wasn’t easy,” she admitted, further adding, “This was my first time curating, and there were several hurdles. The venue, while beautiful, wasn’t a conventional art gallery, so we had to navigate technical and display challenges while also adhering to NGO fundraising regulations. But eventually, it all came together.”

The show featured a mix of well-known and emerging artists. “We wanted to showcase artists that the Hyderabad audience would recognise and relate to,” Sushma explained.

Veteran artist Thota Vaikuntam echoed this spirit of giving, saying, “Art comes from culture. It’s born of the people, and so must return to them. Whether it’s through painting or dance, when we support organisations like these, we are fulfilling the Indian philosophy of giving more than we take.”