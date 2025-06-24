Brushstrokes of hope and heart

In a heartfelt celebration of creativity and compassion, ‘Paropakar 2025 – Art for Education’ has evolved into far more than an art exhibition. It stands as a collective call to give back. Organised by the Hyderabad-based NGO Nachiketa Tapovan and curated by Sushma Thota and Raj Manohar, this year’s edition is dedicated to funding free education for underprivileged, tribal, and first-generation learners.
Held at The Culinary Lounge in Jubilee Hills, the event showcased curated artworks by prominent Indian artists, moving performances by students, and enriching interactions between visitors and creators.
“What inspired me?” reflected Sushma, pausing thoughtfully before adding, “It wasn’t just one person or one thing. Coming from an art-loving family, I grew up around galleries and exhibitions, and that was certainly one influence. But what truly inspired me were the founders of Nachiketa Tapovan — Vasundhara (Vasu amma) and Swami Nachiketananda Puri — who taught me the essence of pure, expectation-free giving. That’s when I realised an art show could not only help Paropakar reach more people but also bring the art community together in service of a cause.”
Curating an event of this scale comes with its challenges. “We began planning in May; it took time and wasn’t easy,” she admitted, further adding, “This was my first time curating, and there were several hurdles. The venue, while beautiful, wasn’t a conventional art gallery, so we had to navigate technical and display challenges while also adhering to NGO fundraising regulations. But eventually, it all came together.”
The show featured a mix of well-known and emerging artists. “We wanted to showcase artists that the Hyderabad audience would recognise and relate to,” Sushma explained.
Veteran artist Thota Vaikuntam echoed this spirit of giving, saying, “Art comes from culture. It’s born of the people, and so must return to them. Whether it’s through painting or dance, when we support organisations like these, we are fulfilling the Indian philosophy of giving more than we take.”
Priyanka Aelay, whose works in the show date back over a decade, highlighted how art intersects with time and social consciousness. “This series features the ‘flame of the forest’, a symbol of deforestation and the socio-political shifts of that era. Even then, I was exploring themes of culture, nature, politics, and economy. Art is a deeply honest act, not created for commercial gain but from a place of truth. Supporting causes through art is our way of giving back to society with gratitude,” shared Priyanka.
Shyam Karri, another featured artist, drew from mindfulness and spontaneity. “I’m inspired by the Zen way of living; my art is an expression of the present moment, unfiltered and intuitive. I believe the state of being during creation translates directly onto the canvas, inviting the viewer to feel rather than analyse. Art allows us to highlight what society has overlooked, to make people relook at life,” he said.
At the heart of it all is Paropakar, Nachiketa Tapovan’s flagship initiative, which supports over 650 children with free education, meals, books, and uniforms. “This is our seventh edition,” said Sushma, adding, “Some were before the pandemic, some after. Despite all the passion and collective effort, fundraising remains a challenge. But we keep going for the children who depend on us.”