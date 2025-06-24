Hyderabad's Ameenpur-Chandanagar road revamp to begin on June 25

HYDERABAD: After nearly a decade of delays, work on the much-awaited Ameenpur–Chandanagar road is finally set to begin. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 45-crore project on June 25, Serilingampally MLA Arekepudi Gandhi confirmed to TNIE.

Gandhi posted on X that the road, from Sridevi Theatre to Ameenpur in Chandanagar division, would be taken up at a cost of Rs 45 crore. The foundation ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 10 am in the presence of Sridhar, Gandhi and Corporator Manjula Raghunath Reddy.

The announcement has brought cautious optimism among residents, who have long demanded the road’s completion. “In 2017, the previous BRS government sanctioned Rs 10 crore, but work stalled due to administrative issues between GHMC and Ameenpur Municipality,” said RK Yadav, a resident and activist. “Only patchwork was done. In December 2024, MLC Goddaram raised the issue in the Assembly, prompting R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to sanction Rs 40 crore. Still, tenders weren’t floated.”

“Every monsoon, this stretch turns into a nightmare.

It’s good to see some action,” said Ravi Kumar of Chandanagar.

“We’ve waited years just for a safe road,” said Nirmal, another resident. “Now that the IT minister is involved, we hope it doesn’t get stuck again.”

“For years, there were only announcements. We hope the road is finally completed,” added Nandini Reddy from Ameenpur.