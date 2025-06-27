GHMC's monsoon pruning drive draws flak as debris piles up across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As part of its annual monsoon preparedness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a city-wide tree branch pruning drive. However, the civic body’s failure to clear the debris immediately is drawing flak from residents across areas like Begumpet, Ameerpet, Balkampet, Paradise, SR Nagar and parts of the Old City.

While the pruning is being carried out, the cut branches are left unattended for days, blocking footpaths and spilling onto roads. Residents report disruptions to daily movement, mosquito menace and stormwater drain blockages that worsen waterlogging during rains.

“The branches have been lying outside our colony gate for three days. They’re attracting stray animals like dogs and views and posing risks to children,” said Rajeshwari Devi, a resident of the Paradise area. “If this is GHMC’s monsoon readiness, it’s incomplete.”

Md Azhar, a commuter from Ameerpet, said he nearly collided with a pile due to poor lighting. “GHMC should either clear it the same day or put up warning signs.”

Civic activist Narsimha Reddy warned that stagnant water in the debris creates mosquito breeding grounds. “We’re already seeing an uptick in bites, and dengue season hasn’t peaked.”

Despite residents lodging complaints on the GHMC app and tagging officials on social media, many areas continue to await action. Locals urge the corporation to ensure that pruning includes immediate debris removal to avoid creating more hazards than it prevents.