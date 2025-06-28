363 killed in road accidents this year, cops ramp up safety in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To curb road accidents and fatalities, the Rachakonda Traffic Police have ramped up enforcement and awareness initiatives throughout the first half of 2025.

According to officials, 1,822 road accidents were reported across the Rachakonda Commissionerate by June this year, resulting in 363 deaths and 1,657 injuries. While the fatality count shows a slight decline compared to the same period last year (374 deaths), the numbers remain a serious concern. In 2023, a total of 393 deaths and 1,810 injuries were reported.

One alarming trend is the rise in self-skid accidents, often caused by reckless nighttime driving and drunk riding. These incidents increased to 140 in 2025, up from 96 in 2024 and 94 in 2023. Notably, self-skid accidents claimed 112 lives this year alone, underscoring the dangers of unsafe two-wheeler practices.

The police highlighted that many two-wheeler fatalities were linked to the non-usage of helmets, particularly in rural areas where compliance is critically low. In response, the department introduced a corrective strategy: riders caught without helmets are urged to purchase and wear one immediately, promoting safety through both enforcement and instant compliance.

“High-visibility enforcement drives are being conducted at major junctions, arterial roads and accident-prone areas. Repeat offenders face stricter penalties while AI-powered Integrated Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) automatically detect violations and issue e-challans, significantly improving compliance,” officials stated.