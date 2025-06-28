Hyderabad to get sculpture park around KBR walkway

HYDERABAD: The GHMC, in collaboration with the Krishnakriti Foundation, will develop the Hyderabad Sculpture Park around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Walkway in Jubilee Hills under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme. The primary objective is to enhance the area with public art installations and improve the overall aesthetic appeal of the walkway.

Popular for walking, jogging and enjoying nature, KBR Park is a well-known green space in Hyderabad. The sculpture park is intended to beautify the urban landscape and provide a more appealing experience for visitors and walkers at KBR National Park. The project is being undertaken as part of the GHMC’s CSR initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Officials said the collaboration with the foundation focuses on integrating art and culture into the urban environment, creating a unique space at the popular KBR Park. On Thursday, the GHMC Standing Committee approved the proposal and recommended it to the GHMC Council for awarding the work.

Recently, the foundation submitted proposals to the zonal commissioner of Khairatabad to take up the project. The initiative includes enhancing the city’s visual landscape, creating a cultural landmark, promoting public engagement, encouraging CSR partnerships and fostering community involvement through educational programmes.

The GHMC’s responsibilities include providing designated spaces, facilitating infrastructural and logistical support and assisting in CSR outreach and promotion.