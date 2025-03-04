Cargo at Hyderabad's RGIA up by 22 per cent; international shipments lead growth

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad International Airport recorded a 22% increase in handling cargo to 1,80,914 metric tonnes (MT). International cargo surged 36% to 1,08,520 MT, while domestic cargo grew 5% to 72,395 MT when compared to 2023.

A press release on Monday highlighted Hyderabad Airport’s leadership in handling high-value pharma cargo in India, alongside strong growth in electrical, electronic, and engineering goods. It was named the best airport for cargo import release times for the second consecutive year in the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2024 and ranked second-best for export release times.

In 2024, cargo from Hyderabad went to over 20 international destinations via passenger and freighter flights. Pharma exports accounted for 72% of total exports, with the US and Europe comprising 51% of shipments.

“This remarkable growth in CY ‘24 underscores our commitment to excellence in cargo operations, particularly international cargo. We look forward to further innovation and positioning Hyderabad Airport as a key global cargo hub,” said GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker.

FIRM BOOKED FOR Rs 5 CRORE SCAM

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad commissionerate has registered a case against Well Vision Group of Companies for allegedly defrauding 35 investors of over `5 crore through fraudulent investment schemes.

As per the complaint, the company lured victims via telecallers and marketing managers promoting bogus investment plans. A complainant stated that her husband invested Rs 33.55 lakh in 2023 after visiting the company’s office in December 2022. The EOW has registered a case against Well Vision Group and began the probe.