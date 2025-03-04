University of Hyderabad startup gets Rs 3.7 crore funding for lung cancer treatment research

HYDERABAD: VeGen Labs LLP, a biotech startup incubated at ASPIRE-TBI and ASPIRE-BioNEST, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been awarded Rs 3.765 crore funding from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), an agency under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

According to a release, the BIRAC funding will enable VeGen Labs, the first Indian biotech company developing a KRAS inhibitor for both domestic and global markets, to complete critical studies required for Investigational New Drug submission in the treatment of lung cancer.

As lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in the country with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounting for approximately 85% of cases and an additional 70,000 lung cancer diagnoses every year, targeted therapies, such as KRAS inhibitors hold the potential to transform treatment outcome. Upon successful completion of the research studies, the company will be prepared to initiate first-in-human clinical trials, further strengthening India’s position in drug discovery and precision oncology, the release added.

UoJ vice-chancellor Prof BJ Rao said, “The success of startups like VeGen Labs underscores the impact of ASPIRE-BioNEST and ASPIRE-TBI in nurturing cutting-edge research. Supporting high-impact drug discovery is crucial for strengthening India’s role in global healthcare, and we take pride in seeing VeGen Labs drive cancer treatments from our incubation ecosystem.”