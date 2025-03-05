Forest therapy: Breathe, heal, and reconnect

There’s something about stepping into a forest that instantly feels like a breath of fresh air — literally and figuratively. The scent of the moist soil, the rustling of leaves, the distant call of birds — it’s as if nature is wrapping you in a quiet embrace, urging you to slow down. This is the essence of forest therapy, or shinrin-yoku, a practice that goes beyond just taking a walk in the woods.

“Forest therapy is a practice that involves immersing oneself in forest environments to enhance mental and physical well-being. It works by engaging the senses-listening to natural sounds, observing greenery, and breathing in fresh air-which can lower stress hormones like cortisol, improve mood, and boost overall health,” explains Dr Nithin Kondapuram, a consultant psychiatrist at Aster Prime Hospital, Hyderabad. Unlike a regular walk in a park, forest therapy is about complete sensory immersion. “For example, in South India, forests such as the Nallamala Hills in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offer tranquil spaces for reflection and relaxation. These forests are deeply intertwined with cultural and spiritual practices like Vana Bhojanam (forest dining) and nature pilgrimages like Sabarimala, emphasising nature’s healing power,” he adds and it’s about truly being in nature, not just moving through it.

The idea that nature can heal isn’t new, but science backs it up. “A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that forest bathing significantly reduced stress and improved mood,” says Dr Nithin. Forest therapy emphasises the therapeutic qualities of dense, biodiverse forests, richer in phytoncides and natural sounds than urban parks. In South India, places like Srisailam Tiger Reserve and Silent Valley National Park offer these benefits, aligning with global research on forest-based interventions highlighting the effects of phytoncides and negative ions in forest air.

The mental health benefits are just as profound. “Nature encourages mindfulness, fosters a sense of calm, and promotes the release of serotonin and dopamine, which help combat anxiety and depression. Additionally, it improves sleep quality, which is crucial for emotional regulation,” says Nitya Sethi, counselling psychologist at Manasa Hospital, Padmarao Nagar. Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress hormones, improve mood, and promote relaxation. Natural environments like zoo parks and rivers going around the hills and forests provide a serene escape from urban life, where the cool breeze, bird songs, and lush surroundings act as natural stress relievers.