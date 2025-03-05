Forest therapy: Breathe, heal, and reconnect

There’s something about stepping into a forest that instantly feels like a breath of fresh air — literally and figuratively. The scent of the moist soil, the rustling of leaves, the distant call of birds — it’s as if nature is wrapping you in a quiet embrace, urging you to slow down. This is the essence of forest therapy, or shinrin-yoku, a practice that goes beyond just taking a walk in the woods.
“Forest therapy is a practice that involves immersing oneself in forest environments to enhance mental and physical well-being. It works by engaging the senses-listening to natural sounds, observing greenery, and breathing in fresh air-which can lower stress hormones like cortisol, improve mood, and boost overall health,” explains Dr Nithin Kondapuram, a consultant psychiatrist at Aster Prime Hospital, Hyderabad. Unlike a regular walk in a park, forest therapy is about complete sensory immersion. “For example, in South India, forests such as the Nallamala Hills in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offer tranquil spaces for reflection and relaxation. These forests are deeply intertwined with cultural and spiritual practices like Vana Bhojanam (forest dining) and nature pilgrimages like Sabarimala, emphasising nature’s healing power,” he adds and it’s about truly being in nature, not just moving through it.
The idea that nature can heal isn’t new, but science backs it up. “A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that forest bathing significantly reduced stress and improved mood,” says Dr Nithin. Forest therapy emphasises the therapeutic qualities of dense, biodiverse forests, richer in phytoncides and natural sounds than urban parks. In South India, places like Srisailam Tiger Reserve and Silent Valley National Park offer these benefits, aligning with global research on forest-based interventions highlighting the effects of phytoncides and negative ions in forest air.
The mental health benefits are just as profound. “Nature encourages mindfulness, fosters a sense of calm, and promotes the release of serotonin and dopamine, which help combat anxiety and depression. Additionally, it improves sleep quality, which is crucial for emotional regulation,” says Nitya Sethi, counselling psychologist at Manasa Hospital, Padmarao Nagar. Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress hormones, improve mood, and promote relaxation. Natural environments like zoo parks and rivers going around the hills and forests provide a serene escape from urban life, where the cool breeze, bird songs, and lush surroundings act as natural stress relievers.
And it doesn’t take much. “Even 20 to 30 minutes in nature can significantly reduce stress levels. Research suggests that spending at least two hours per week in green spaces — continuously or broken into smaller sessions — provides sustained psychological benefits. The key is consistency rather than duration,” Nitya notes. The best part? You don’t need to trek into a deep forest to experience this. “One doesn’t need access to deep forests to benefit. Simple ways include — taking slow, mindful walks in green spaces without distractions, practising deep breathing while observing nature, engaging the senses by touching leaves, smelling flowers, or listening to the wind, sitting quietly in a park and journaling thoughts or reflections and by incorporating indoor plants or natural scents like pine or lavender at home,” Nitya adds.
While forest therapy can be a powerful tool to manage stress, it’s not a cure-all. “Forest therapy can complement traditional treatments for stress, mild anxiety, and depression, but it is not a substitute for clinical therapy or medication in severe cases,” Dr Nithin clarifies.
Forest therapy also helps reduce stress and burnout from work or daily life. Nitya explains, “Forest therapy is particularly effective for reducing workplace stress and preventing burnout. Exposure to nature lowers heart rate and blood pressure, enhances cognitive function, and restores attention capacity.”
Nature is like that old friend who doesn’t ask questions — it just lets you breathe. Whether it’s a grand forest getaway or a lazy afternoon under the neighbourhood banyan tree, it doesn’t judge. So go on, escape the chaos for a bit. The trees won’t spill your secrets — they’re too busy healing you!