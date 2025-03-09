Six teams formed to nab accused who allegedly killed 60-year-old woman, her 45-year-old daughter

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda and Hyderabad police have formed six teams to track down the accused, Aravind, who allegedly killed a 60-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter in a span of three days. He allegedly killed Susheela on February 6 and his daughter Gnaneshwari two days earlier.

Jawaharnagar police said that Arvind’s phone got switched off on February 6 at Kowkur, after he allegedly killed Susheela. “The mangalsutra of Susheela was missing. We are suspecting that he stole that after he killed her,” Jawaharnagar inspector S Saidaiah told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the case and daughter of Susheela, Lakshmi, is reportedly not cooperating with the police.

The police said that Aravind is a native of Bihar and lived with his wife and three children.

Lalaguda inspector K Raghu Babu said that both the police stations have been coordinating with each other in the case.