Aragma: Celebrating everyday ingredients

In an era where we often overlook life’s small pleasures, Aragma, led by ex-software engineer Poornima Somayaji, is redefining Pune’s culinary scene by transforming everyday ingredients into elevated dishes. This time, Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts had the opportunity to experience this innovation at an exclusive food pop-up at Feu – Dessert.Bar.Kitchen, Jubilee Hills. Presented by The Hedonist, known for bringing fine dining experiences across India, the nine-course set menu by Aragma was a true feast for the senses.
“The name ‘Aragma’ is derived from Greek, meaning ‘enjoying the small pleasures of life,’ reflecting the studio’s philosophy of savouring each moment and bite. Each dish on the menu highlights everyday Indian ingredients, reimagined using global techniques to create modern, evocative flavours. These dishes draw inspiration from memories, nature, and traditions. The kitchen is headed by the talented Chef Amit Ghorpade who has a global experience of over a decade,” explained Poornima.
As we settled in, the first dish was served, immediately capturing our curiosity — Celeriac Plum Tart, presented in a basket filled with dried leaves. The tart crust, made with red rice sourced from Goa, held a velvety celeriac purée and delicate plum slices, creating a delightful harmony of flavours. Next came a Green Salad with an intriguing presentation. “Have the bunch and the dip together in one bite,” instructed Poornima. The combination of crisp greens with kokum and cashew cream was unexpectedly refreshing.
To keep the element of surprise, the Aragma team listed only the core ingredients on the menu, omitting dish names. The next course, featuring green tomato and cured fish, was a stunning assembly of thinly sliced cured red snapper on a bed of sauce made with green tomato, dill leaves, jujubes, watermelon, and puffed barley for added crunch. Another fish dish followed — Grilled Fish with Corn. The fish was perfectly complemented by a sweet corn and green tomato sauce, while strawberry and chilli drops as garnish added depth to the flavour profile.
The meat courses began with a dish labelled ‘Pearl Millet and Chicken’. Interestingly, it turned out to be a pasta dish. Handmade pasta crafted from bajra was served in a buttermilk-based sauce, enriched with brinjal purée and beans. The pasta had the perfect bite, and we savoured every drop of the silky-smooth sauce. The main course featured fresh turmeric and lamb — an Australian lamb rack in a fragrant curry sauce made with fresh turmeric, curry leaves, and coconut milk, served with sourdough bread and black butter. The sourdough, inspired by Goan poi bread, soaked up the sauce beautifully, delivering yet another burst of deliciousness.
For the transition from meat to dessert, Aragma presented a dish of carrot and citrus. It was a textural delight, featuring red and pink carrots in diced, foam, and dusted forms, paired with an orange ice. The first dessert showcased Mahua and passion fruit. Mahua flowers, foraged from a tribal village in central India, were transformed into a Mahua mousse, complemented by passion fruit and banana. The final dish was a brilliant take on Champa flower and wood apple — Champa sandwich bites with a luscious wood apple filling encased in chocolate.
Beyond tasting these novel dishes, we also got to hear the stories behind the ingredients and the inspiration for each creation, straight from Poornima herself as she served each course. It was an experience that celebrated the beauty of everyday ingredients, elevated to extraordinary heights.