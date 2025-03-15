Aragma: Celebrating everyday ingredients

In an era where we often overlook life’s small pleasures, Aragma, led by ex-software engineer Poornima Somayaji, is redefining Pune’s culinary scene by transforming everyday ingredients into elevated dishes. This time, Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts had the opportunity to experience this innovation at an exclusive food pop-up at Feu – Dessert.Bar.Kitchen, Jubilee Hills. Presented by The Hedonist, known for bringing fine dining experiences across India, the nine-course set menu by Aragma was a true feast for the senses.

“The name ‘Aragma’ is derived from Greek, meaning ‘enjoying the small pleasures of life,’ reflecting the studio’s philosophy of savouring each moment and bite. Each dish on the menu highlights everyday Indian ingredients, reimagined using global techniques to create modern, evocative flavours. These dishes draw inspiration from memories, nature, and traditions. The kitchen is headed by the talented Chef Amit Ghorpade who has a global experience of over a decade,” explained Poornima.

As we settled in, the first dish was served, immediately capturing our curiosity — Celeriac Plum Tart, presented in a basket filled with dried leaves. The tart crust, made with red rice sourced from Goa, held a velvety celeriac purée and delicate plum slices, creating a delightful harmony of flavours. Next came a Green Salad with an intriguing presentation. “Have the bunch and the dip together in one bite,” instructed Poornima. The combination of crisp greens with kokum and cashew cream was unexpectedly refreshing.

To keep the element of surprise, the Aragma team listed only the core ingredients on the menu, omitting dish names. The next course, featuring green tomato and cured fish, was a stunning assembly of thinly sliced cured red snapper on a bed of sauce made with green tomato, dill leaves, jujubes, watermelon, and puffed barley for added crunch. Another fish dish followed — Grilled Fish with Corn. The fish was perfectly complemented by a sweet corn and green tomato sauce, while strawberry and chilli drops as garnish added depth to the flavour profile.