Chef Gul brings Awadh on a plate

Known for its intricate cooking techniques and luxurious ingredients, Awadhi cuisine has long been celebrated for its delicate balance of spices and slow-cooked delicacies. Bringing these flavours to life, Chef Gul hosted a week-long pop-up at the Sheraton Hotel, Nanakramguda.
From the very first glance at the menu, we were transported to the heart of Lucknow, where exquisite flavours and time-honoured recipes reign supreme. From the rich, melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs to the aromatic Biryani, the curated menu showcased a range of authentic dishes crafted by Chef Gul. “The menu brings to the table the essence of home-cooked Lucknowi food rather than commercialised hotel fare,” shared the chef. She further elaborated, “My culinary journey started in childhood — I always had a passion for cooking. After marriage and kids, I wanted to do something meaningful. My friends encouraged me, saying, ‘You cook so well, why not turn it into a profession?’ And that’s how it all began for ‘Gul’s Kitchen’, about 12 years ago.”
Chef Gul informed us that while the starters would be served individually, the main course would be presented in a thali — allowing guests to savour each bite. After this engaging conversation, we were served our welcome drink, Mohabbat Ka Sharbat. The refreshing watermelon-based summer drink instantly soothed us.
For vegetarians, the starters included Mushroom Galouti and Zafrani Paneer Tikka, while non-vegetarians were treated to Mutton Galouti and Raan Musallam. Both Galoutis melted in our mouths, and the Raan Musallam, expertly carved in front of us by the chef, was served off the bone — succulent and rich in flavour.
The main course thali featured Matar Nimona, Lagan Paneer, Nihari, Lagan Ka Murgh, Maash Ki Daal, Khamiri Roti, Lucknowi Veg Biryani, and Lucknowi Mutton Biryani. Among the highlights were the fresh green pea curry (Matar Nimona), the slow-cooked Nihari, and the subtly spiced yet flavourful Lucknowi Mutton Biryani.
For dessert, we indulged in Makuti, a traditional dish made with dal and rice, reminiscent of payasam, providing a sweet and satisfying conclusion to our tasting session.
This exclusive Awadhi food pop-up runs until March 16 and is available for both lunch and dinner buffet. Whether you are a long-time admirer of Awadhi cuisine or a curious gastronome eager to explore new flavours, this experience promises a delightful journey into the grandeur of Lucknowi hospitality.