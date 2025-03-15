Chef Gul brings Awadh on a plate

Known for its intricate cooking techniques and luxurious ingredients, Awadhi cuisine has long been celebrated for its delicate balance of spices and slow-cooked delicacies. Bringing these flavours to life, Chef Gul hosted a week-long pop-up at the Sheraton Hotel, Nanakramguda.

From the very first glance at the menu, we were transported to the heart of Lucknow, where exquisite flavours and time-honoured recipes reign supreme. From the rich, melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs to the aromatic Biryani, the curated menu showcased a range of authentic dishes crafted by Chef Gul. “The menu brings to the table the essence of home-cooked Lucknowi food rather than commercialised hotel fare,” shared the chef. She further elaborated, “My culinary journey started in childhood — I always had a passion for cooking. After marriage and kids, I wanted to do something meaningful. My friends encouraged me, saying, ‘You cook so well, why not turn it into a profession?’ And that’s how it all began for ‘Gul’s Kitchen’, about 12 years ago.”

Chef Gul informed us that while the starters would be served individually, the main course would be presented in a thali — allowing guests to savour each bite. After this engaging conversation, we were served our welcome drink, Mohabbat Ka Sharbat. The refreshing watermelon-based summer drink instantly soothed us.