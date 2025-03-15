Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: Hyderabad has so much to offer than biryani

The City of Pearls recently played host to one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Sanjeev Kapoor. The iconic chef, widely recognised for revolutionising Indian cuisine through his television show Khana Khazana and various culinary ventures, visited Hyderabad for the exclusive launch of Wonderchef, the premium kitchen appliance brand, at Sarath City Capital Mall. His visit left food lovers and aspiring chefs enthralled. Wonderchef, co-founded by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, is a leading name in innovative kitchen solutions.

Excerpts

Tell us about Wonderchef’s plans for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

Especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, we are looking at expanding our brand presence aggressively by opening more exclusive stores. My visit here is to gain first-hand insights because the only way to grow a brand is to stay connected to the people and listen to their needs.

What did you learn from your visit?

I heard some very interesting things. People appreciate what we are doing, which is always encouraging. It reinforces that we are on the right path.

What is your thought process before introducing a new product line?

First and foremost, we identify the need we are addressing. Then, we explore how we can make the product innovative yet user-friendly and accessible. It should be easy to use and not too expensive.

Which is the one must-have utensil in an Indian household?

There isn’t just one, but if I had to pick, a single pan can do wonders. You can make tea, cook rice, prepare dal, and even sabzi in it. Technically, you don’t need a second utensil, but of course, life isn’t that simple!

Apart from the famous Hyderabadi biryani, what else do you love from Hyderabad?

Food is just one aspect. Hyderabad is also known for its bakeries. The city has developed various cuisines alongside biryani. Some iconic dishes stand out, like the Chutney Mutton from Nizam Club and there is one place where Gongura pickle is famous.