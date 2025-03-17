Protests hinder academic functions: OU’s response after backlash from Telangana Opposition

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) has imposed restrictions on student agitations and protests on the university campus for the smooth functioning of the academic and administrative processes. The university had earlier issued a circular on March 13, restricting any on-campus protest activities.

OU Registrar Prof G Naresh Reddy issued an official statement on Sunday, clarifying that the circular was misinterpreted and misunderstood by various stakeholders. “The circular does not impose a blanket ban on student protests in open spaces within the university. The restrictions apply exclusively to the academic and administrative spaces within college departments and administrative premises.”

“The aim of the circular is to prevent disruptions that interfere with the smooth functioning of university. Unfortunately, recent incidents — unauthorised occupation of the principal’s room at Nizam College, disruptive activities at the University College of Arts & Social Sciences and the occupation of the registrar’s office for over four hours — hindered essential academic and administrative work,” the statement read.

Recognising the role of student movements, the administration urged the students to stage protests where they would not hinder academic and administrative functions. The registrar also reiterated that the circular was issued to ensure that the university provides a conducive environment for learning, research, and institutional growth.