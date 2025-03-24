Dry weather returns in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Following the recent spell of rains accompanied by hail and thunder, the state is now experiencing dry weather. However, hailstorms occurred on Sunday at several isolated places in Kamareddy, Vikarabad, and Siddipet.

The IMD stated that the north-south trough from North Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu now runs from West Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Maximum temperatures are likely to remain below normal for two days, after which a gradual rise of 2-3°C is expected. For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely in parts of the city towards the evening or night, the IMD release stated.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C, respectively.