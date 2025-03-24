GHMC terminates services of 27 engineers for graft

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has terminated the services of 27 NAC engineers (site engineers) working on an outsourcing basis in the Town Planning Wing with immediate effect for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities and indiscipline, posing a significant threat to the reputation of the civic body.

The GHMC Town Planning wing has earned notoriety for alleged large-scale corruption, leading to several complaints from the general public about unauthorised constructions, deviations in the approved building plans, and others. Every week, the GHMC Prajavani is flooded with complaints about illegal construction in the city. GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi also receives complaints that Town Planning authorities fail to act despite receiving multiple representations regarding illegal construction activities.

The orders to terminate the outsourcing site engineers were issued by Ilambarithi on Sunday. As many as 15 of the terminated officials were from the L B Nagar zone, while eight belonged to the Kukatpally zone.

The officials concerned have been directed to seize documents, electronic gadgets, SIM cards, etc., provided to the outsourcing NAC engineers for administrative use. They shall report compliance to the higher officials.

Those terminated from service include E M Miriam, K Yogeshwar Rao, Voruganti Ashwini (Kapra circle); K Divya, Reema Jilani, J Aruna (Uppal); T Sunil Kumar, Mohd Gouse Pasha, Sandhya Shanthi (Hayath Nagar); Katherasala Nandini, Ram Muddagoni (L B Nagar); Y Sai Pavani Laxmi, Banda Shylaja, Polepally Nagaraju, and Kusmani Sudheeshna (Saroor Nagar); Syed Yousufuddin (Santosh Nagar circle in Charminar zone); S Bharat (Karwan circle in Khairatabad zone); Bhukya Veeranna (Kukatpally circle); Dasari Venkatesh (Qutbullahpur); Gopathi Jayasree (Qutbullahpur); Nalla Jashwant (Gajularamaram); Vynala Sai Ram (Gajularamaram); Gugulavath Punnam Chand (Gajularamaram); Pamula Shravan Kumar (Alwal); and Panyala Sai Teja (Alwal), all in Kukatpally zone.

Ganapuram Ramesh (Malkajgiri) and Guntu Palli Rajesh (Malkajgiri) in Secunderabad zone.