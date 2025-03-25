Citizens lodge land misuse complaints with HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: A total of 63 complaints were lodged during the HYDRAA Prajavani on Monday. Many residents raised concerns over encroachments on public land, alleging that certain influential people were occupying spaces meant for schools and playgrounds.

Several grievances were also about unauthorised businesses operating on roads, obstructing footpaths and service lanes and collecting money from street vendors.

Residents urged authorities to remove these encroachments to ease congestion in residential areas along main roads. Complaints were also received regarding unauthorised construction on farmland.

108 complaints filed

At the GHMC Prajavani programme, 68 complaints were recorded at the head office. The Town Planning wing received the highest number (26), followed by the Tax wing (16).

The Engineering and Health wings received four complaints each, while Sanitation recorded three. The UBD, Electrical, Lakes and IT departments received two complaints each, and one complaint was filed with the administration, vigilance and transport sections.

Across GHMC’s six zones, 108 complaints were registered. The highest number of complaints came from Kukatpally (52), followed by Serilingampally (23), Secunderabad (18), LB Nagar (9), Charminar (4) and Khairatabad (2).