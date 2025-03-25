Minor among six held in Telangana SSC paper leak case

NALGONDA: Six persons, including a minor, have been remanded by the local Munsif Court in connection with the leakage of 10 question papers in Nakrekal.

According to the police, on June 21, a young man entered the Social Welfare Department Gurukul School in Nakrekal, took a photo of a question paper, and posted it on social media, where it went viral. Nakrekal CI Rajasekhar said that a case had been registered against 11 people.

The accused have been identified as Chitla Akash and Chitla Shiva of Vasavi Nagar, Nalla Srinu of Gorenkalapalli in Nakrekal mandal, Guduguntla Shankar of Shivajinagar, and a minor. A car, five mobile phones, and cash were seized from the accused.

Brahmadevara Ravi Shankar, who photocopied the paper, and a minor who entered the examination hall and took the photo were also arrested and produced in the local municipal court. Five of the accused were sent to Nalgonda jail, while the minor was sent to a juvenile facility in Hyderabad.

The student debarred in the incident alleged that the police had forcibly taken her signature during interrogation. She requested the district authorities to allow her to take the exams, stating that her future was at stake. She said that she had gone to the exam centre on March 21 for her Telugu exam when a boy jumped into Room No. 8 and threatened her to reveal the question paper.

Chief Superintendent Pothulu Gopal and Departmental Officer Rammohan Reddy were removed from duty by district authorities for their role in the leak. Invigilator Sudharani was suspended for negligence. The district education and police departments were alerted after the paper leak on the first day of the examinations. Security measures have since been tightened.