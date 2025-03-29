Newlywed woman dies by suicide over harassment in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman, Sowjanya, died by suicide by jumping from a three-storey building in Musheerabad on Friday, allegedly due to harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Sowjanya had a hole in her heart in her childhood and they discussed with doctor and operation also done by them, but they are not informed to grooms before marriage, and they took the conclusion with the doctors no issue for marriage and she can get marry.

On March 26, Sowjanya’s mother-in-law called her parents around 9.30 am, asking them to take Sowjanya back home. When Sowjanya’s parents and a family friend reached her in-laws’ home in Moosapet, the family accused them of hiding her heart condition and refused to let her stay.

Despite showing medical reports and pleading for hours, Sowjanya’s parents were asked to leave. They eventually took her to their home in Musheerabad around 11.30 am. The next day, on March 27, Sowjanya jumped from the third floor. She was rushed to Gandhi Hospital but died during treatment. The police have registered a case under sections 85, 108, r/w 3(5) BNS. Further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)