Purani Dilli Ki Shaam: Taking your taste buds to gullies of Delhi

We love street food and never hesitate to indulge in dishes that evoke nostalgic memories. Delhi’s cuisine has always been a favourite, even for those who haven’t had the chance to visit the city. Fortunately, food festivals and restaurants serving authentic Delhi flavours bring the experience closer to us. With this in mind, Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad has organised a food festival named ‘Purani Dilli Ki Shaam’ — an evening dedicated to savouring Delhi’s iconic flavours, running until March 30.
As we settled in to enjoy the feast, we began with Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, a refreshing drink that set the perfect tone for the evening. Also on the menu was Nafrat Ka Sharbat, which had a distinct yet delightful taste. Moving on to the appetizers, we relished Dahi Ke Kebab and an extensive spread of chaats available at the live counter.
The chaat selection was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the festival. Indulging in Papdi Chaat, Dahi Papdi, Samosa Chaat, and the all-time favourite Pani Puri was an absolute treat. Each dish was crafted authentically, with the perfect balance of chutneys and toppings, ensuring a burst of flavours in every bite. Watching these delights being prepared fresh and served straight from the tawa to our plates added to the experience.
Among the chicken starters, Malai Murgh and Murgh Musallam stood out for their rich flavours. The Chole Bhature was another showstopper, boasting a perfect blend of textures and taste. Moving on to the main course, we indulged in Keema Pulao, Chicken Biryani, and the classic Rajma Chawal, each dish carrying the true essence of Delhi’s culinary traditions. The Keema Pulao was particularly rich and flavourful, a testament to the chefs’ dedication to authenticity.
Alongside the main course, we also relished Tangdi Kebab, Sheek Kebabs, and more. The chaat counter remained a crowd favourite throughout the festival. Every dish we tasted left us craving more, and now it’s your turn to experience these delicacies before the festival concludes. Don’t miss out on these gastronomic delights!