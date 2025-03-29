Purani Dilli Ki Shaam: Taking your taste buds to gullies of Delhi

We love street food and never hesitate to indulge in dishes that evoke nostalgic memories. Delhi’s cuisine has always been a favourite, even for those who haven’t had the chance to visit the city. Fortunately, food festivals and restaurants serving authentic Delhi flavours bring the experience closer to us. With this in mind, Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad has organised a food festival named ‘Purani Dilli Ki Shaam’ — an evening dedicated to savouring Delhi’s iconic flavours, running until March 30.

As we settled in to enjoy the feast, we began with Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, a refreshing drink that set the perfect tone for the evening. Also on the menu was Nafrat Ka Sharbat, which had a distinct yet delightful taste. Moving on to the appetizers, we relished Dahi Ke Kebab and an extensive spread of chaats available at the live counter.