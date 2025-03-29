Hyderabad

Son gets life, mom seven years in dowry death case in Hyderabad

The victim, Lavanya, died by suicide within four months of her marriage on the intervening night of December 11 and 12, 2017.
As they failed to meet Lavanya’s in-laws’ demands, the harassment escalated, resulting in death of Lavanya by suicide.
As they failed to meet Lavanya's in-laws' demands, the harassment escalated, resulting in death of Lavanya by suicide.
HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old man, Kalimera Anand Kumar, was sentenced to life imprisonment and his 45-year-old mother, Kalimera Bharatamma, to seven years of simple imprisonment by III Additional District and Sessions Judge at Rangareddy district, in a dowry death case.

The victim, Lavanya, died by suicide within four months of her marriage on the intervening night of December 11 and 12, 2017.

A postmortem revealed she was 2.5 months pregnant with a male fetus at the time of her death. The court noted that the harassment for dowry began immediately after the wedding on August 16, 2017.

The victim’s mother, G Yadamma, stated that despite giving Rs 5 lakh and other items at the time of marriage, they were pressured to pay an additional Rs 2 lakh and one tola gold by the Dasara festival that year.

As they failed to meet Lavanya’s in-laws’ demands, the harassment escalated, resulting in death of Lavanya by suicide. During the trial, the accused alleged that Lavanya had an extramarital affair before her marriage, a claim the court dismissed as an attempt to tarnish her reputation.

