Son gets life, mom seven years in dowry death case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old man, Kalimera Anand Kumar, was sentenced to life imprisonment and his 45-year-old mother, Kalimera Bharatamma, to seven years of simple imprisonment by III Additional District and Sessions Judge at Rangareddy district, in a dowry death case.

The victim, Lavanya, died by suicide within four months of her marriage on the intervening night of December 11 and 12, 2017.

A postmortem revealed she was 2.5 months pregnant with a male fetus at the time of her death. The court noted that the harassment for dowry began immediately after the wedding on August 16, 2017.

The victim’s mother, G Yadamma, stated that despite giving Rs 5 lakh and other items at the time of marriage, they were pressured to pay an additional Rs 2 lakh and one tola gold by the Dasara festival that year.

As they failed to meet Lavanya’s in-laws’ demands, the harassment escalated, resulting in death of Lavanya by suicide. During the trial, the accused alleged that Lavanya had an extramarital affair before her marriage, a claim the court dismissed as an attempt to tarnish her reputation.