Diipa Büller-Khosla: Start scared, start anyway

She is the first Indian influencer to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2018 and the first Indian celebrity officially invited to Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. In 2023, Diipa Büller-Khosla made history yet again by hosting a South Asian Beauty Walk under her brand 'indē wild' — making it the first time an Indian-founded beauty label curated a celebration at Cannes. As the founder of indē wild and a global lifestyle icon, Diipa has championed South Asian representation with grace and bold authenticity. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she opens up about life beyond fashion, from red carpets to her entrepreneur journey, as she is in Hyderabad for indē wild’s The Champi Tour-Momi x Diipa Khosla.
Excerpts
You’re in Hyderabad for the sixth edition of the Champi Tour with your mom, Dr Sangitha. What does this collaboration mean to you personally?
The Champi Tour is one of the most meaningful things we do — it’s personal, not just a brand campaign. We always said we’re not building a beauty brand; we’re championing a movement, and teaching the process is step one. Doing it with my mom, who I share this love for champi with, has been so special. Having the community meet her, learn from her like I did, means so much. For us, champi isn’t just a hair ritual — it’s a love language. Growing up, I received it with so much warmth, and now we get to pass that on. My mom adapted her family’s three-generation-old recipe, adding new ingredients from her travels, and that heart is still in our indē wild Champi oil today. Hyderabad marks our sixth stop, and each city has moved me in ways I didn’t expect. Hearing people say that indē wild made champi cool again — and seeing their mothers and grandmothers embrace it — is surreal. Being in a room filled with women, passing down wisdom and love — that’s legacy in motion.
You took the bold step of dropping out of law school. Looking back, what gave you the courage to choose an unconventional path? How has your journey unfolded since then?
At the time, it didn’t just feel bold — it was terrifying! But my courage came from restlessness and purpose. I was studying law in London, and even though everything looked perfect on paper, my gut knew I was meant to create, communicate, and connect in ways that mattered. I saw the early potential of social media and took a leap of faith. Since then, the journey’s been anything but linear — from 100 brand deals, 800 emails a night, and 20-hour workdays to walking Cannes, launching indē wild, and now standing with global leaders. I could never have predicted the path, but I’m so glad I trusted myself.
Your brand has earned the support of Unilever Ventures and most recently Sephora UK. What does this recognition mean to you personally and professionally?
Personally, it’s deeply validating. We started indē wild at our dining table during the pandemic, with just an idea, a lot of heart, and grit. To have institutions like Unilever Ventures and Sephora believe in that vision reminds me: you don’t have to water yourself down to be taken seriously. Professionally, it’s a huge milestone. It gives us the resources and platform to take Ayurvedistry™ — our blend of Ayurveda and chemistry — to a global audience. But it also adds responsibility. We represent a culture, a community, a generation of South Asians reclaiming our stories, and we don’t take that lightly.
From Cannes to the House of Commons — how do you navigate such culturally and professionally diverse spaces?
By being unapologetically myself. Authenticity is your biggest strength. Early on, I thought I had to adapt to fit in. Now, I know my roots and perspective are what make me valuable. It can be intimidating, yes, but also empowering. Every time I take up space, I make room for someone else to feel they belong too. And knowing when to lead and when to learn — that’s important everywhere.
How would you define your personal style, and how has it evolved alongside your career?
My style has evolved with my confidence. In the early days, I experimented, tried new looks, and just had fun with it. Now, everything feels more intentional. Fashion has always been a form of self-expression for me — it’s less about trends now, and more about what feels true to me in that moment.
What does it mean to you to represent India on global red carpets, especially as a South Asian woman?
It’s a huge honour. True, active representation has always been core to what we do, from beauty campaigns to advocacy through Post for Change. I remember being the little brown girl saving up to buy a lipstick, only to still feel like the beauty world wasn’t made for her. So now, being able to change that narrative — for myself and others — is deeply personal and incredibly fulfilling.
How do you stay grounded amid the constant noise and expectations of social media?
Honestly, by stepping away from it. Logging off when I need to, spending time with family, getting a champi from my mom, or even just taking a walk helps me reconnect with real life. It gets overwhelming sometimes, but after 10 years in this space, you learn to protect your peace and recognise the real ones from the noise.
What’s one piece of advice you’d give to young South Asian women chasing dreams that feel bigger than them?
Your dreams aren’t too big. They’re yours, and that’s reason enough. I know how scary it is to go against the grain, to take up space, to not have it all figured out. But you don’t have to have it all figured out to start. Start messy. Start scared. Start anyway. Surround yourself with people who remind you of your worth on the days you forget. You belong in every room you walk into — and if they don’t see it yet, you still belong. Keep going.