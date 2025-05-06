Diipa Büller-Khosla: Start scared, start anyway

You’re in Hyderabad for the sixth edition of the Champi Tour with your mom, Dr Sangitha. What does this collaboration mean to you personally?

The Champi Tour is one of the most meaningful things we do — it’s personal, not just a brand campaign. We always said we’re not building a beauty brand; we’re championing a movement, and teaching the process is step one. Doing it with my mom, who I share this love for champi with, has been so special. Having the community meet her, learn from her like I did, means so much. For us, champi isn’t just a hair ritual — it’s a love language. Growing up, I received it with so much warmth, and now we get to pass that on. My mom adapted her family’s three-generation-old recipe, adding new ingredients from her travels, and that heart is still in our indē wild Champi oil today. Hyderabad marks our sixth stop, and each city has moved me in ways I didn’t expect. Hearing people say that indē wild made champi cool again — and seeing their mothers and grandmothers embrace it — is surreal. Being in a room filled with women, passing down wisdom and love — that’s legacy in motion.