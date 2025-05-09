New link road soon from Masab Tank to Chintal Basthi in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To provide direct connectivity and hassle-free traffic movement from First Lancer Road to Chintal Basthi via Banjara Hills Road No.1, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned a link road from Masab Tank near Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to NH-65 at Khairatabad. This proposed stretch will offer long-term relief for the next 25–30 years and is part of broader efforts to improve Hyderabad’s traffic infrastructure.

GHMC has initiated steps to lay the link road by engaging consultants to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The state government has proposed several missing link roads across the city due to ongoing issues such as inadequate carriageway width, lack of pedestrian footpaths, inefficient traffic management, and limited mass transport systems. These challenges have increased pressure on existing roads, prompting the need for a technical and scientific assessment of road capacity and required improvements.

As part of this initiative, once the consultant is selected, they must submit a feasibility study in 40 days, a draft DPR in 30 days, and the final DPR in 20 days.

The study’s objective is to analyse road formation per the approved Road Development Plan (RDP), and assess current road conditions. The plan also involves designing alignment plans with details like road lines, widening, utilities, trees, and structures, along with preliminary concepts for lighting, signages, furniture, and markings.

Additionally, the study will cover stormwater and cross drainage design, pavement structures, and a traffic study to evaluate current and future volumes and propose optimal connectivity solutions.