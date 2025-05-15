Charminar to Ramappa: Miss World Contestants Embrace the Soul of Telangana

It was just this Tuesday when Charminar transformed into a dazzling spectacle, as 109 Miss World contestants walked and danced to the vibrant tunes of Marfa. Elegantly dressed in ball gowns and party formals, each diva was a vision to behold. As they gracefully moved around the historic monument, their joy and enthusiasm lit up the evening.
The celebrations continued on Wednesday, as 33 contestants from Europe and the Americas visited the over 800-year-old Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dressed in traditional ikkat half-sarees, they listened attentively to the temple’s rich history during a guided tour. A truly heartwarming sight — a few of the contestants even joined in the Bathukamma festivities.
TNIE curates some unforgettable moments from the visit, along with our lensman Vinay Madapu’s beautiful clicks.