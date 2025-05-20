PM Modi to virtually open redeveloped Begumpet railway station on May 22

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly redeveloped Begumpet Railway Station on May 22. The station, now fully operated by women staff under the South Central Railway (SCR), has been transformed at a cost of Rs 26.55 crore as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Begumpet Railway Station stands out not only for its infrastructural upgrade but also as a shining example of women empowerment.

For the past six years, the station has been managed entirely by a team of over 20 women, ranging from station masters to ticket clerks, RPF constables, and booking staff.

Adding a distinctive regional flavour, a model of the Indian Roller (Pala Pitta), the state bird of Telangana, has been installed as a symbolic centrepiece, celebrating the cultural identity of the region while enhancing the visual appeal of the station.

The redevelopment of Begumpet railway station is part of a broader initiative under ABSS, through which 40 railway stations across Telangana are being modernised with an estimated investment of `2,750 crore.

Among these, Begumpet, Karimnagar and Warangal stations have been completed and will be inaugurated simultaneously with 103 other upgraded stations across the country by the prime minister.

Originally laid with its foundation stone by PM Modi in February 2024, the Begumpet project aims to provide enhanced travel comfort and operational efficiency. Strategically located in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the station serves both suburban and non-suburban travellers.