Priyanka Nath: I love being on stage

Every once in a while, a voice comes along that doesn’t just sing — it tells a story, paints a picture, and stirs something deep inside. Priyanka Nath is that voice. Blending raw emotion with undeniable talent, this Hyderabad-based singer doesn’t just perform, she transports you to an indescribably peaceful place. From soulful melodies to emotional numbers, Priyanka’s music is a journey you’ll want to take again and again. Before her album ‘Falling From Grace’ drops on May 23, the singer talks music, life, and more.
The audience in Hyderabad, she says, is highly receptive to her music. “They are very open. Even if they don’t know a particular song, they are willing to vibe to it,” she shares.
When you hear Raava Raava, a recent number she sang with playback singer Vedala Hemachandra for Hyundai Spotlight, you hear her silky yet energetic voice — which is, in all essence, a love letter back to the city and the Telugu language. “Telugu is not my mother tongue, but Hemachandra helped me with the pronunciations. That experience made me more open to singing in different languages,” Priyanka reveals.
Music has always been another member of her Assamese family. Her mother used to be a singer for AIR, Assam, while her father sang as a hobby. Her brother took to the guitar, which Priyanka passionately learned too. The singer recalls, “Growing up, Hindi music would always play in the house. But I was far more interested in modelling and acting. However, during COVID, that changed. I started taking Hindustani classical music lessons. And though I write and sing primarily in English, the learnings from there have been very helpful.”
Priyanka beautifully wears her heart on her sleeve when she expresses, “For me, I feel like challenges and painful situations in life bring about an easier flow of words or lyrics.” Her creative process, therefore, starts from an experience. This is then followed by an avalanche of thoughts. “I have the tendency to think of my thoughts or my life in the third person,” she shares. These thoughts lead to a lyric or a melody, which she then quickly records on her phone. “And I know that it’s a sure-shot song if I keep coming back to that melody or singing it without knowing,” she adds. Ah, so simple yet so mesmerising, isn’t it?
But that is the true beauty of Priyanka’s music — the truth. Her upcoming album ‘Falling From Grace’ comprises deeply authentic, soulful songs that resonate with our hearts in the rat race of the world we live in today. “It has seven songs plus a bonus track that I will release post the album. And I have already released three singles from the album so far — Kind, Dear Hater, and Think of You,” she shares, adding that the album is essentially about falling from a graceful state of being. “Well, say that I’m trying to do better, but there’s something or the other that keeps coming in my way and making me fall. One step forward and two steps back,” she says, her voice trailing off.
But her voice comes back with gusto as she shares her dreams: “In a few years from now, I would love to call myself a performer, where I do music, dancing, and acting too. I love being on stage and doing my thing. Well, that’s just me.”