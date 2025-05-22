Priyanka Nath: I love being on stage

Every once in a while, a voice comes along that doesn’t just sing — it tells a story, paints a picture, and stirs something deep inside. Priyanka Nath is that voice. Blending raw emotion with undeniable talent, this Hyderabad-based singer doesn’t just perform, she transports you to an indescribably peaceful place. From soulful melodies to emotional numbers, Priyanka’s music is a journey you’ll want to take again and again. Before her album ‘Falling From Grace’ drops on May 23, the singer talks music, life, and more.

The audience in Hyderabad, she says, is highly receptive to her music. “They are very open. Even if they don’t know a particular song, they are willing to vibe to it,” she shares.

When you hear Raava Raava, a recent number she sang with playback singer Vedala Hemachandra for Hyundai Spotlight, you hear her silky yet energetic voice — which is, in all essence, a love letter back to the city and the Telugu language. “Telugu is not my mother tongue, but Hemachandra helped me with the pronunciations. That experience made me more open to singing in different languages,” Priyanka reveals.

Music has always been another member of her Assamese family. Her mother used to be a singer for AIR, Assam, while her father sang as a hobby. Her brother took to the guitar, which Priyanka passionately learned too. The singer recalls, “Growing up, Hindi music would always play in the house. But I was far more interested in modelling and acting. However, during COVID, that changed. I started taking Hindustani classical music lessons. And though I write and sing primarily in English, the learnings from there have been very helpful.”