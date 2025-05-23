Muslim, Christian cemetery lands reclaimed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday cleared encroachments from Muslim and Christian cemetery lands in Parvathapur, under Peerzadiguda municipal corporation limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The action followed complaints raised in the Prajavani programme by members of the cemetery protection committee, alleging that the decades-old government cemetery was being encroached upon, converted into plots and sold.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed satellite images, revenue records and conducted a field inspection before ordering the demolition of the foundations of 15 residential plots, two-metre-high fences, sheds and a few shops.

Officials said the encroachments took place during the Covid-19 lockdown. Locals alleged that one Sukhender Reddy led the encroachment by using fake survey numbers and securing unauthorised permissions. He allegedly covered existing graves with soil to conceal them and sold the plots, despite the land being under dispute. His private land is in Survey No. 12, while the cemetery stands on adjacent government land in Survey No. 1.

They added that Sukhender is accused of colluding with former Peerzadiguda mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy and former co-option member Jagadishwar Reddy.