Delivery partners outline labour rights violations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Delivery workers of Zepto have outlined a series of grievances, ranging from drastically reduced wages to unsafe working conditions and lack of social security, in a formal appeal to the labour commissioner. The TGPWU stated that Zepto riders are earning as little as Rs 10 to Rs 15 per delivery, with no guaranteed minimum income.

Workers also report extreme delivery timelines of 10–15 minutes per order, which forces them to drive at high speeds, risking their safety. Additionally, delivery partners say they are subjected to arbitrary fines, ratings-based penalties, and account suspensions, often without transparency or recourse.

The workers alleged that the operational expenses, including fuel, mobile data, and vehicle maintenance, are borne entirely by the workers, adding to their financial burden.

The union further raised concerns about the classification of delivery personnel as “partners” rather than employees, effectively denying them rights to collective bargaining and coverage under labour laws.

For the past four days, TGPWU has led a peaceful strike at several Zepto locations in Hyderabad. Despite repeated appeals, the union claims Zepto’s management has refused to engage in dialogue.