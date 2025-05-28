Principal protests, HYDRAA clears way

HYDERABAD: An enforcement team of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday demolished an illegally constructed wall blocking the entrance to Doodbavi government primary school at Chilkalguda in Secunderabad.

HYDRAA swung into action following a silent protest staged by school principal Mallikarjun Reddy. The principal held a placard and stood in front of the GHMC Zonal Office urging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to provide a path to the school. His peaceful demonstration highlighted the difficulties faced by students and staff due to the blocking of access.

Alerted to the protest, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered inspector Aditya to conduct an inspection at the ground level. It was found that locals had raised an unauthorised wall effectively cutting off the school’s main entrance.

GHMC Town Planning authorities supervised the demolition of the obstruction wall. Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Ravikiran said that a gate would be installed immediately.