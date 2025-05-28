Shilpa Layout Flyover ready to ease traffic

HYDERABAD: The six-lane bi-directional Shilpa Layout Flyover (Phase-2), connecting Gachibowli to Kondapur, is complete and ready for inauguration.

Once opened to the public, the flyover will ease traffic flow at Gachibowli Junction by facilitating conflict-free movement between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Kondapur, and also improves connectivity between Hitech City and the Financial District.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the flyover in the first week of June. The flyover, part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), was built at a cost of `178 crore. It spans 1.20 km in length and 24 metres in width with six lanes. It is a third-level structure built above two existing flyovers — the Gachibowli Junction Flyover and the Shilpa Layout Phase-1 Flyover. With this, 37 out of 42 SRDP works have been completed.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan recently inspected the project and instructed engineers to finish the remaining work promptly.

Meanwhile, Karnan has asked SCR officials to complete the railway portions of the Falaknuma and Shastripuram ROBs in the next two to three months. The Falaknuma ROB is scheduled for completion by the end of July and the Shastripuram ROB by the end of August. Their completion will bring the total number of completed SRDP works to 39.