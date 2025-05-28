Hyderabad

Shilpa Layout Flyover ready to ease traffic

The flyover will provide traffic relief at Gachibowli Junction by creating conflict free movement of traffic from Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Kondapur and vice-versa. Better connectivity between Hitech City and Financial District.
An aerial view of the six-lane bi-directional Shilpa Layout flyover Phase 2 of 1.20 kilometres from Gachibowli to Kondapur is completed and ready for inauguration.
An aerial view of the six-lane bi-directional Shilpa Layout flyover Phase 2 of 1.20 kilometres from Gachibowli to Kondapur is completed and ready for inauguration.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The six-lane bi-directional Shilpa Layout Flyover (Phase-2), connecting Gachibowli to Kondapur, is complete and ready for inauguration.

Once opened to the public, the flyover will ease traffic flow at Gachibowli Junction by facilitating conflict-free movement between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Kondapur, and also improves connectivity between Hitech City and the Financial District.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the flyover in the first week of June. The flyover, part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), was built at a cost of `178 crore. It spans 1.20 km in length and 24 metres in width with six lanes. It is a third-level structure built above two existing flyovers — the Gachibowli Junction Flyover and the Shilpa Layout Phase-1 Flyover. With this, 37 out of 42 SRDP works have been completed.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan recently inspected the project and instructed engineers to finish the remaining work promptly.

Meanwhile, Karnan has asked SCR officials to complete the railway portions of the Falaknuma and Shastripuram ROBs in the next two to three months. The Falaknuma ROB is scheduled for completion by the end of July and the Shastripuram ROB by the end of August. Their completion will bring the total number of completed SRDP works to 39.

Shilpa Layout Flyover

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com