Rahgir: Folk music is music of people

Going with the flow is a motto of sorts for Rahgir, for he seems to lead life with a certain freedom that many of us only dream of. Born Sunil Kumar Gurjar into an agrarian family in a village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, he was the first person from his village to become an engineer and work for an MNC. He recalls, “While working, I started writing songs, though I didn’t know how to play the guitar or sing properly. But I was just deeply interested in music, even delving into country music and listening to the likes of Bob Dylan.”

Then Rahgir took a bold step, one that many shudder to take. He gave up his stable job, bought a guitar, and began travelling. Society, as is often the case was displeased... and nosy as ever. “Because of this, I rarely went to my gaon, and when I did, the visits were short. However, I never let their judgement get to me,” Rahgir says, adding that his father’s unwavering support greatly supported him in his journey.

Today, Rahgir is one of the most real singers of his time, unwilling to compromise on his truth. “I write when I have something to say. Likhte-likhte, a tune emerges. Straightforward, honest, and raw — that’s how I write my music. A boy in my village should be able to understand and relate to it. Folk music is the music of the people,” he says.

He leaves us with a thought so wise, it may stay with us for days: “My ultimate goal is balance. I want comfort, but not at the cost of becoming a slave to luxury. Doing what I love is the real luxury. Everything else is a bonus…”