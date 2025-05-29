Rahgir: Folk music is music of people

In medieval times, streets pulsed with melody as wandering singers spun songs laced with familiar truths. From hamlet to hamlet, they sang of daily lives, divine tales, and so on…they were the messengers of reality. Centuries later, Rahgir channels that same spirit through his folk music. While many artists prefer to be studio-bound, Rahgir wanders in search of answers — modern in form, but ancient in soul. Songs like Mere Gaon Aaoge and Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli are not just music; they are raw, fearless reflections of life and its absurdities. On June 1, he will bring that energy to Hyderabad with a show titled after his hit, Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli, at The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills. In a candid chat with CE, he takes us through the road that brought him here and the truth-telling music that keeps him going.
The singer, whose songs address life struggles, existential crises, social issues, and so on, expresses, “I am looking forward to performing in Hyderabad! For some reason, my shows always go well here. Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli holds stories from the streets that I gathered to give back to people as songs.”
There is perhaps a special treat in store for Hyderabadis. Rahgir says, “I have a song or two that I haven’t performed anywhere yet and may sing it for the people here. It all depends on the mahol (vibe). I just go with the flow.”
Going with the flow is a motto of sorts for Rahgir, for he seems to lead life with a certain freedom that many of us only dream of. Born Sunil Kumar Gurjar into an agrarian family in a village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, he was the first person from his village to become an engineer and work for an MNC. He recalls, “While working, I started writing songs, though I didn’t know how to play the guitar or sing properly. But I was just deeply interested in music, even delving into country music and listening to the likes of Bob Dylan.”
Then Rahgir took a bold step, one that many shudder to take. He gave up his stable job, bought a guitar, and began travelling. Society, as is often the case was displeased... and nosy as ever. “Because of this, I rarely went to my gaon, and when I did, the visits were short. However, I never let their judgement get to me,” Rahgir says, adding that his father’s unwavering support greatly supported him in his journey.
Today, Rahgir is one of the most real singers of his time, unwilling to compromise on his truth. “I write when I have something to say. Likhte-likhte, a tune emerges. Straightforward, honest, and raw — that’s how I write my music. A boy in my village should be able to understand and relate to it. Folk music is the music of the people,” he says.
He leaves us with a thought so wise, it may stay with us for days: “My ultimate goal is balance. I want comfort, but not at the cost of becoming a slave to luxury. Doing what I love is the real luxury. Everything else is a bonus…”