Stage Set for the World: Hyderabad Set to Shine at Miss World Finale

As the 72nd Miss World grand finale approaches, anticipation is mounting. The event, set to be hosted at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, promises grandeur, cultural richness, and dazzling spectacle. To get a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes preparations, CE spoke to Hafiz Khan, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Hubble Entertainment, who’s playing a key role in the production.
We specialise in large-scale live events and have been doing this for a long time. I bring with me 22 years of experience. I started out as an intern with the Miss India event. The Miss World team appreciated our work, and since then, we’ve executed events globally.
Here in Hyderabad, we’ve been working tirelessly since the Miss World festivities began on May 10. As the contestants started arriving, our preparations kicked into high gear. Everything we’re creating is meant to leave a lasting impression.
For the opening ceremony, even without a stage, we aimed to create something impactful by blending light and technology. We also wanted to showcase Telangana’s culture to a global audience. The state government introduced us to many cultural elements we were unaware of, and we were truly blown away. From the Perini dance to the Lambadi performances, the dancers were incredibly skilled, and their energy transformed the entire atmosphere.
For the finale, our goal is to elevate everything even further. We want to present something grand on a global platform, not just for the Miss World organisation, but as a tribute to the state and the country. We’re blending entertainment with cultural storytelling, aiming for a show that is vibrant, diverse, and deeply rooted in the spirit of Telangana.
Colourful here represents more than just hues; it's about the vibrancy of culture, performance, and energy. At the opening ceremony, the Lambadi and Perini dance performances were bursting with traditional colour. The contestants themselves, with their national costumes and ensembles, added another layer of visual delight.
We’re using a lot of props, lighting, and stage design to emphasise this richness. So when we say 'colourful', we mean a sensory celebration, full of light, motion, and tradition.
It’s a live event, and like the opening ceremony, which was a two-hour live show, we’re focusing on making it engaging throughout. For instance, at the celebration party, the moment when ribbons cascaded from above was a big hit; simple yet memorable.
For the finale, we’re bringing in similar surprises and high-energy moments. It starts at 6.30pm, and while time constraints are a challenge, our team has been working round-the-clock to deliver a seamless, unforgettable show. The Telangana government has been a tremendous support throughout, helping us make this vision a reality.
Extremely challenging, but equally rewarding. Our prior experience with live events prepared us well, but every event brings its own set of hurdles. This one involved coordinating international participants, ensuring strict protocols were followed, and making sure all the contestants were comfortable and well taken care of.
Bringing together all these elements from — cultural performances to technical execution — has been tough. But our team has been phenomenal, and despite the pressure, we’ve had a lot of fun along the way.
A truly spectacular show. We’ve put our heart into creating an event that audiences both at the venue and watching across the world will enjoy and remember. We might be playing just one part in this massive event, but our goal has been to support the production in a way that maximises enjoyment and cultural pride.
Miss World 2025 will be a defining moment, not just for the contestants, but for Hyderabad and Telangana. It will showcase our state on the global map like never before.