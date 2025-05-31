Stage Set for the World: Hyderabad Set to Shine at Miss World Finale

As the 72nd Miss World grand finale approaches, anticipation is mounting. The event, set to be hosted at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, promises grandeur, cultural richness, and dazzling spectacle. To get a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes preparations, CE spoke to Hafiz Khan, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Hubble Entertainment, who’s playing a key role in the production.

Tell us about the production preparations for the Miss World finale.

We specialise in large-scale live events and have been doing this for a long time. I bring with me 22 years of experience. I started out as an intern with the Miss India event. The Miss World team appreciated our work, and since then, we’ve executed events globally.

Here in Hyderabad, we’ve been working tirelessly since the Miss World festivities began on May 10. As the contestants started arriving, our preparations kicked into high gear. Everything we’re creating is meant to leave a lasting impression.

For the opening ceremony, even without a stage, we aimed to create something impactful by blending light and technology. We also wanted to showcase Telangana’s culture to a global audience. The state government introduced us to many cultural elements we were unaware of, and we were truly blown away. From the Perini dance to the Lambadi performances, the dancers were incredibly skilled, and their energy transformed the entire atmosphere.

For the finale, our goal is to elevate everything even further. We want to present something grand on a global platform, not just for the Miss World organisation, but as a tribute to the state and the country. We’re blending entertainment with cultural storytelling, aiming for a show that is vibrant, diverse, and deeply rooted in the spirit of Telangana.