Canadian, French envoys discuss investment with Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: The High Commissioner of Canada to India, Christopher Cooter, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, accompanied by a delegation. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Canada and Telangana in information technology, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defence and urban infrastructure.

The chief minister outlined the state government’s flagship projects and invited Canadian firms to explore investment opportunities in Telangana. He urged Cooter to encourage investments in startups, education, and advanced technology sectors, citing the state’s conducive business environment and growth potential.

Among those present at the meeting were Canadian minister Ed Jager, trade commissioner Vikram Jain and special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Ajit Reddy.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of France in Hyderabad, Marc Lamy, also called on the chief minister on Saturday. The meeting reviewed ongoing French projects in Hyderabad and discussed avenues for expanding cooperation. Revanth invited the French delegation to increase investments in Hyderabad, describing the city as a growing hub for technology, innovation, and infrastructure.

He suggested strengthening the French Bureau office in Hyderabad to facilitate deeper collaboration between Telangana and France.