Hyderabad park turns into open-air reading zone every month

ADILABAD: At a time when screens have become everyone’s favourite companion, from children to the elderly, the habit of reading is quietly making a comeback in Adilabad.

The Jana Vigyana Vedika, in collaboration with private organisations, has been successfully organising reading sessions titled Let’s Read Books at Gandhi Park on the fourth Sunday of every month.

The initiative has received an enthusiastic response from residents, especially students. During October’s session, a large number of people gathered at the park to read books of their choice and participate in informal discussions on topics that interested them.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah said the main purpose of the event was to encourage people to bring their own books or choose from the collection available at the park, read them in a relaxed environment and exchange ideas through open discussions.

Appreciating the effort, the collector said such initiatives not only promote the joy of reading but also help individuals learn, reflect, and grow into responsible citizens. He urged more people to participate and promised to extend support to the movement by setting up a children’s library in the park.