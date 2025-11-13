Balancing the unspoken with Samāh

But for Keerthi, it wasn’t just about her own healing. “Since I had a daughter, it made me think about how she would one day have her own cycles too. I didn’t want her to grow up with the same pain, confusion, or taboos that most of us did.

Samãh came from wanting to create change not just for women today, but for the girls who will grow up tomorrow,” she adds.

When she first introduced the concept of hormone health to mainstream wellness in India, it wasn’t easy. “Honestly, people didn’t even know what seed cycling was,” she admits, adding, “I had to start with education before even talking about the product. There was a lot of confusion between supplements, superfoods, and actual food. Explaining that hormones are part of everyday health — not just a medical topic — took time.”