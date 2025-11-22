Two women in Hyderabad fail to report rape of minor, listed as accused

HYDERABAD: They did not commit the sexual assault — but their silence has made them accused in the eyes of the law. Two women in Hyderabad have been chargesheeted in a POCSO and SC/ST case for failing to report the wrongful confinement of a minor girl they knew was in danger.

The incident occurred in November 2024 under Jubilee Hills police limits, and a charge-sheet was recently filed in the local court. Police said a 42-year-old man, Reyyi Raja Reddy, committed penetrative sexual assault on the minor between October 31 and November 5, 2024.

Kumari (name changed) and Swathi (name changed) are accused of wrongful confinement and of not informing the police despite knowing the girl was being held. Raja worked as Kumari’s driver, while Swathi was the security guard at the apartment.

Both women have been charged under Section 211 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with intentionally withholding information about a crime, and under Section 33 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which requires anyone aware of an offence to immediately alert the nearest magistrate or police officer.

Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri told TNIE that it is the duty of every citizen to inform the authorities about a crime. “Silence is also a crime,” he said.