Hyderabad’s first smart rotary parking facility opens near KBR Park

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Saturday inaugurated an automated smart multi-level parking facility near KBR Park.

The smart parking system is designed to streamline vehicular movement and address long-standing parking challenges in the vicinity of KBR Park, improving public convenience. The facility was developed with the approval and support of GHMC and executed by Nava Nirman Associates under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Expected to maximise parking capacity while using minimal urban land, the vertical rotary parking system is set to contribute to smoother traffic flow, improved pedestrian safety and better convenience for commuters and park visitors. It will operate from 5 am to 11 pm.

Key features include a space-efficient mechanised rotary structure, capacity for 72 four-wheelers, designated two-wheeler parking, RFID-enabled entry and exit, and EV charging points. The facility is also equipped with load-balanced sensors, locking systems, CCTV monitoring and emergency response mechanisms.