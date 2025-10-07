Two organisers of farmhouse party test positive for ganja; seven booked

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) and Moinabad police busted a liquor party organised without permission at a farmhouse in Peddamangalaram village on Sunday night, where 22 minors — including five girls — were found among 65 attendees.

The ‘Trap House Party’ was hosted by an 18-year-old student who had reportedly returned from London a few days ago. Following a tip-off, police raided Cherry Oaks Farmhouse around 7.30 pm and detained the organisers, DJ operators and attendees.

The organisers were identified as Bolukonda Easham (18), Mohd Abdullah (20) and a minor boy, all students. The DJ operators were Chowdary Rohith (18) and Pirangi Ramesh (26), while Thakur Manish (31) worked as the farmhouse supervisor. The farmhouse owner, Sheshagiri Rao, is absconding.

Police said Easham and the minor organiser tested positive for ganja consumption and admitted to buying it from an unidentified person in Dhoolpet. Officers seized a DJ set, 10 liquor bottles, six smartphones and a laptop, all worth about Rs 86,660.

Investigations revealed that the organisers created an Instagram page, traphouse.9mm, to promote the event, offering liquor, food and pool access for Rs 1,300 per head without obtaining permissions. Seven persons, including three organisers and two DJs, were booked under the NDPS Act and other relevant sections. A case has been registered.