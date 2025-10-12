Jubilee Hills bypoll: All major players wary of vote split threat

HYDERABAD: With the Jubilee Hills byelection on the horizon, the tension in political circles is palpable as a triangular contest between the Congress, the BRS and the BJP is imminent. Leaders in all three camps are wary of a split in votes as it could result in an unpredictable outcome.
The focus of discussions within Congress and BRS circles is on their traditional voter base and who stands to gain in case of division. Party strategists expect an intense campaign marked by sharp exchanges and a flurry of promises as each side seeks to consolidate its ground.
In earlier bypolls across Telangana, contests largely played out between two major parties, either the BRS versus Congress or the BRS versus BJP. These contests were often decided by slender margins.
This time, the stakes are higher: Congress aims to assert its authority after returning to power, while the BRS hopes to retain its hold over the constituency.
The BJP, buoyed by its victory in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, is determined to make inroads in the Assembly segment, which falls within the same parliamentary limits. Party insiders say it plans to field a strong candidate to capitalise on the momentum.
BJP is also likely to pick OC candidate
The Congress has already announced its candidate, a BC, while the BRS nominee belongs to an OC community. The BJP too is expected to pick a leader from an OC community. This caste balance, observers say, could influence voting patterns in the constituency.
The Congress is banking on its governance record to swing the vote in its favour, while the BRS hopes to tap into local sentiment and possible anti-incumbency. The BJP, meanwhile, has targeted both rivals, accusing them of corruption and projecting its “double-engine government” model as a cleaner alternative. How far this pitch resonates in a local bypoll remains to be seen.
Independent candidates, such as MLC Teenmar Mallanna who is expected to enter the fray, are likely to disrupt the calculations of both the Congress and the BRS. Given the narrow victory margins in recent bypolls, even a small diversion of votes could prove decisive.
Recent bypolls for Dubbak, Munugode, Nagarjunasagar and Secunderabad Cantonment have shown how vote splits can alter results. In Dubbak, the BJP edged out rivals by a slim margin after Congress votes fragmented.
In Munugode, the BRS prevailed in a close fight despite Congress drawing a substantial 23,000 votes. In the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll, the BJP turned the tables as the BRS slipped to third place following a similar split.
As campaigning gathers pace, the three major parties are watching the other’s moves closely, aware that even a few thousand votes could decide who takes Jubilee Hills.