Jubilee Hills bypoll: All major players wary of vote split threat

HYDERABAD: With the Jubilee Hills byelection on the horizon, the tension in political circles is palpable as a triangular contest between the Congress, the BRS and the BJP is imminent. Leaders in all three camps are wary of a split in votes as it could result in an unpredictable outcome.

The focus of discussions within Congress and BRS circles is on their traditional voter base and who stands to gain in case of division. Party strategists expect an intense campaign marked by sharp exchanges and a flurry of promises as each side seeks to consolidate its ground.

In earlier bypolls across Telangana, contests largely played out between two major parties, either the BRS versus Congress or the BRS versus BJP. These contests were often decided by slender margins.

This time, the stakes are higher: Congress aims to assert its authority after returning to power, while the BRS hopes to retain its hold over the constituency.

The BJP, buoyed by its victory in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, is determined to make inroads in the Assembly segment, which falls within the same parliamentary limits. Party insiders say it plans to field a strong candidate to capitalise on the momentum.