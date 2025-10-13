Parties wait with bated breath as MIM holds cards close to its chest

HYDERABAD: As the notification for the Jubilee Hills byelection will be issued on Monday, all eyes are on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) over whether it will enter the fray or not.

The question gains significance as the ruling Congress continues to describe the AIMIM as a “friendly party,” and may not contest in the election, notwithstanding the fact that it is contesting nearly 100 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Party insiders and political observers say the AIMIM’s decision — either to contest or abstain — could shape the poll outcome in Jubilee Hills, where it enjoys a steady support base.

The Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, who had contested on an AIMIM ticket in the 2014 Assembly elections. The BJP, gearing up for a high-pitched campaign, is expected to question the Congress over Yadav’s past association with the AIMIM.

Although the AIMIM has not won Jubilee Hills in recent elections, its influence remains notable. In 2014, the then 31-year-old Naveen Yadav, contesting as an AIMIM candidate, polled 41,656 votes (25.19%), finishing second behind the TDP’s Maganti Gopinath, who secured 50,898 votes (30.78%). The AIMIM-backed campaign then pushed the Congress, BJP, and TRS (now BRS) candidates to the sidelines.