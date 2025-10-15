Hyderabad school introduces financial literacy classes

HYDERABAD: Government Model High School Aliya, Nampally, has launched a financial literacy programme for students from classes 6 to 9 to promote awareness about money management and related topics.

A dedicated textbook on financial literacy has been introduced for these classes and is taught once a week as part of the curriculum. The initiative was started by G Viswanadham Gupta, headmaster of Government Model Aliya High School, with the support of teaching staff and local NGOs.

Speaking to the TNIE, G Viswanadham Gupta said, “It has been noticed that teenagers are rarely given real-time exposure to financial literacy. The Education Department has also taken steps to improve financial literacy in schools. As part of this initiative, we have started a programme from classes 6 to 9 and planned visits to banks for hands-on learning.”

The programme has sparked interest among students. Umesh, a class 9 student said, “I dream of setting up a chain of coffee shops across the country.”