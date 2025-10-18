Festive feasts and frosting dreams

Every festival has its flavour; quite literally. For years, Deepavali has meant boxes of soan papdi, laddoos, barfis, and kaju katlis making their way from one doorstep to another. But lately, another treat seems to be sneaking into the festive mix — customised cakes that carry the sweetness of the tradition with a modern twist.

For Diya Kothari, owner of Date the Cake, the trend feels like a reflection of how people want to express themselves. “I feel people are really into customisations these days because they want things to reflect their own vibe and taste. It’s also about keeping up with trends and showing off a little. When they add their own ideas to something, it feels like their own creation, something that is uniquely theirs,” Diya says, smiling.