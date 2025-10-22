How Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus affect early development

Imagine the moment a new mother holds her baby for the first time and senses something that doesn’t feel quite right — perhaps the little one’s feet not moving as expected, or the curve of the spine seems unusual. In that instant, a whisper of worry arises: What does this mean for our child’s future? That delicate blend of love and vulnerability is a reality for many families.

Consider Ruth Madeley, the British actress born with spina bifida, who today graces television screens while advocating for disability awareness. Her story is a powerful reminder that although these congenital conditions develop before birth, they do not define a life.

Every year, October 25 is marked as the World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day, dedicated to spreading awareness about two serious congenital conditions that affect thousands of children worldwide. Though both disorders originate before birth, timely screening, proper maternal nutrition, and early medical care can dramatically alter their impact.