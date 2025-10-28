Cybercops hunt Chiranjeevi deepfake content culprits

HYDERABAD: Two days after Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi lodged a complaint against cybercriminals for morphing and circulating obscene visuals using his photographs, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar confirmed that an investigation is underway and warned of strict action against those responsible.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Sajjanar said, “We have registered a case following Chiranjeevi’s complaint. The culprits who morphed the visuals indecently will face severe legal consequences. We are tracing the sources of the deepfake content and will ensure the accused are arrested soon.”

He noted that cases of morphed and deepfake content are rising, particularly those targeting celebrities. “A special investigation team has been formed to probe such cases using advanced technological tools. Anyone misusing social media for these activities will not be spared,” he said.