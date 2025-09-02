Citizens complain of incomplete drain works in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Residents of several colonies lodged 43 complaints during the HYDRAA Prajavani programme on Monday. They said that rainwater has been entering their localities due to incomplete stormwater and sewage drain works. They also submitted photographs as evidence.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the grievances and assigned them to officials for action. Residents of Banjara Hills Road No. 5, Street No. 1, alleged that a 60-feet road in the original layout has been reduced to 20 feet. Members of Muppas Green Grandeur Welfare Association in Gopanpally complained of land grabbers encroaching on lakes and laying a road across a waterbody.

They said nearby gated communities were dumping sewage and garbage into the lake, killing fish and causing foul smell.

In BN Reddy division, Hayathnagar mandal, residents of 16 colonies said rain and sewage water once drained into the Kappala tank. After the canal was diverted into a nearby reserve forest, colonies below Green City, Lumbini Elite and Gandhinagar began facing flooding.

They suggested linking the canal to the main line, just 50 metres away, to resolve the problem. In Madhapur’s Ayyappa Society, locals reported flooding after debris blocked a 100-feet road drain, collapsing a watchman’s quarters.