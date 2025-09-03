Sexagenarian duped of Rs 43 lakh in IPO scam

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man, Bobbari Srinivasa Rao of Andhra Pradesh, in connection with an alleged initial public offering (IPO) allotment fraud. He is involved in 19 cases across India, including two in Telangana, and is known to operate as an account holder and account supplier.

The case was registered on the complaint of a 63-year-old man who lost over Rs 43 lakh. The victim said he received a WhatsApp message from “AXIS Security”, which he mistook for Axis Bank, offering IPO allotments and trading options. Believing it genuine, he invested the money in four transactions between July 12 and early August this year.

Fraudsters lured him with fake profits and discounted share allotments, later coercing him to pay more by threatening to freeze his funds. Realising the fraud, he approached police.

Advocate loses Rs 10L

A 41-year-old advocate lost Rs 9.98 lakh after a loan of Rs 12.75 lakh was credited to his account without consent and immediately siphoned off to fraudulent accounts. He had alerted his bank’s Padma Rao Nagar branch a day earlier after noticing a suspicious beneficiary had been added. The victim suspects APK files on his device enabled the fraud.