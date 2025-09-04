78-year-old from Hyderabad kept under digital arrest for 50 hours

HYDERABAD: A 78-year-old man from Nizamabad was kept under ‘digital arrest’ for nearly 50 hours and duped of Rs 30 lakh by fraudsters impersonating Mumbai Police officers.

The gang claimed the victim’s Aadhaar was linked to a money laundering case. Between August 31 and September 2, they forced him to stay online while sending fake legal notices in the name of the Supreme Court, CBI, TRAI and RBI.

On the pretext of ‘verification of transactions,’ he was coerced into transferring over Rs 30 lakh. The accused even shared forged RBI and ED payment receipts, said the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), .

The fraudsters also tried to persuade him to pledge jewellery for a gold loan. Sensing foul play, his friend alerted 1930 and approached the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Nizamabad. Swift action prevented further loss and ensured Rs 20 lakh of the defrauded amount was put on hold.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said a case has been registered at CCPS, Nizamabad, and an investigation is under way to trace the culprits.